Truist Financial Lowers Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $33.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.83 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

