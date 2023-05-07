Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $33.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

TRUP opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,607 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

