UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $23.65 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

