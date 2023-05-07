Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 4,378 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RARE opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 128.83% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

