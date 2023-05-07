Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Under Armour worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

