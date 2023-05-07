V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. V.F. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,445,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

