V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. V.F. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,445,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

