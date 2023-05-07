Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

