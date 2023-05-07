WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $129.97 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,727,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in WESCO International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Recommended Stories

