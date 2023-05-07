WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells $184,569.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

