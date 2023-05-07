William Francis Glavin, Jr. Purchases 557 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LPL Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

LPLA opened at $190.82 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

