WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WM Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.82 on Friday. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
