WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.82 on Friday. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

About WM Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 511.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WM Technology by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

