World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Shares of WWE opened at $106.86 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.19.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

