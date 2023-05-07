XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of XPO opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

