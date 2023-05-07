Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 123,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Zillow Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Loup Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,886,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock worth $2,382,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

