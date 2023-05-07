Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $23.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,680. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

