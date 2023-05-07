Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 271,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 724,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 141,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

