10,164 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,318,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

