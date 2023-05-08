1,200 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $168.78 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.20.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.29. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.