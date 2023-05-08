125,341 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

