1,629 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

