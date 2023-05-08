1,808 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,408,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,159,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VOOG opened at $233.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

