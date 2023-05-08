2,122 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RZV. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 258,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

RZV opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $108.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

