24,537 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Infosys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

