2,933 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $181.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $206.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

