30,000 Shares in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Stock Performance

RERE stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. ATRenew Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

