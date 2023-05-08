3,876 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.