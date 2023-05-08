5,125 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.