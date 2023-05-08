5,526 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance
CGMS stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $28.72.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.