5,526 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

CGMS stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

