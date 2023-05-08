5,669 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PPLT opened at $97.94 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.