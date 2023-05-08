6,100 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,514,142.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,588 shares of company stock worth $19,649,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

