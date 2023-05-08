8,256 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,228,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 305,875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 260,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $252,407.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,634 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.