8,449 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,807 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916,165 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,760,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 440,926 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

