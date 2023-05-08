8,481 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

