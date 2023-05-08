ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

