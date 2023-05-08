ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 504,928 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, CFO Kenneth Porpora bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,151.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Porpora purchased 12,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,151.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

