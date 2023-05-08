Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

WMS stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

