Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 46.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 817,974 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $13.81 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

