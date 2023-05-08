Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,361 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

