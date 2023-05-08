Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,736,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,514,000 after purchasing an additional 926,135 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

