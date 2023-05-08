Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 163,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,584,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

