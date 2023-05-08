Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Altice USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

