American States Water (AWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $90.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

