Amprius Technologies (AMPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

