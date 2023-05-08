Arnhold LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,571 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.