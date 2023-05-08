Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Assertio has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a net margin of 70.17% and a return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $342.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

