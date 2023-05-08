Astra Space (ASTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Stock Performance

Shares of ASTR opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Astra Space by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Astra Space by 234.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 730,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astra Space by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Astra Space by 102.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 623,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astra Space by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 247,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

