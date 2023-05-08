Astra Space (ASTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astra Space Stock Performance
Shares of ASTR opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
