AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after purchasing an additional 326,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

