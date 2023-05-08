AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 83.11%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AudioEye Trading Down 1.1 %
AEYE opened at $6.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AudioEye stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AudioEye at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioEye (AEYE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.