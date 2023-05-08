B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after buying an additional 310,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

