Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

